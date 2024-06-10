European Athletics Championships
Medal fight! Hudson in the javelin throw final
Victoria Hudson has reached the women's javelin final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome on Tuesday (21.36 hrs). In her second attempt, she threw her 600 gram javelin to 60.15 m in the qualifying round, taking third place in Group A. She did not exceed the direct distance of 60.50 m required for the final competition of the twelve best athletes. But in the B group, ten athletes would have to throw further than her to push her out of the final. That's not going to happen...
Raphael Pallitsch also sensationally reached the final! Sixth in his preliminary heat in 3:44.29, he made it to the 1500 m final on Wednesday evening at 22:26.
The Lower Austrian can now look forward to the final with confidence. Perhaps she will win the second precious metal for Austria at these European Championships after discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger (silver). "Anything is possible," says Victoria Hudson, who made quite a good impression in the qualifiers and is optimistic going into the final. After all, with her dream record of 66.06 m set in Eisenstadt, she led the field of 30 female javelin throwers as Europe's number one this season.
Like Luki Weißhaidinger, Victoria Hudson is also coached by Gregor Högler. Not an easy double burden for the coach, but one that he is clearly coping with perfectly. Incidentally, Weißhaidinger also came third in his Group A qualifying round in Rome...
According to Victoria Hudson, the cards will be reshuffled in the final on Tuesday. The first task will be to reach the final eight of the twelve best female javelin throwers. Then we will have to see what happens next. But with her impressive form, anything seems possible. She already proved that she is absolutely world class last year with her sensational fifth place at the World Championships in Budapest.
Just like Herma Bauma once did?
Victoria Hudson has now reached her ninth final in the women's javelin throw at the European Championships. The legendary Herma Bauma, who won silver in Brussels in 1950, is enthroned at the top. "Of course I want to win a medal like Herma Bauma once did," says the 27-year-old. It would be an honor to continue the great red-white-red tradition. Herma Bauma is also a role model for her. After all, she is always reminded of Austria's only female Olympic athletics champion by a memorial stone to Herma Bauma at the entrance to the Federal Training Center in Südstadt.
ÖLV final appearances in the women's javelin throw
at the European Athletics Championships:
(2) Herma Bauma 43.87 Brussels 23.08.1950
(6) Erika Strasser 49.90 Belgrade 14.09.1962
(8 ) Erika Strasser 49.26 Budapest 03.09.1966
(9) Traude Schönauer 48.56 Budapest 03.09.1966
(9) Eva Janko 55.16 Rome 03.09.1974
(10) Eva Janko 48.54 Budapest 03.09.1966
(10) Victoria Hudson 56.07 Munich 20.08.2022
(14) Marlies Schwärzler 35.28 Bern 25.08.1954
European Athletics Championships in Rome:
Women: Javelin throw, qualification: Group A: 1. Obst (Nor) 61.45, 2. Vilagós (Srb) 60.57, 3. Hudson 60.15 (58.73 - 60.15 - x).
