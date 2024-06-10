Medal fight! Hudson in the javelin throw final

Just like Herma Bauma once did?

Victoria Hudson has now reached her ninth final in the women's javelin throw at the European Championships. The legendary Herma Bauma, who won silver in Brussels in 1950, is enthroned at the top. "Of course I want to win a medal like Herma Bauma once did," says the 27-year-old. It would be an honor to continue the great red-white-red tradition. Herma Bauma is also a role model for her. After all, she is always reminded of Austria's only female Olympic athletics champion by a memorial stone to Herma Bauma at the entrance to the Federal Training Center in Südstadt.