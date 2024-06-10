Traffic obstructions
This is why tanks are now rolling over Carinthia’s roads
Because tanks and other military vehicles will be on Carinthia's roads from Monday, there may be traffic obstructions. The reason: Austria's largest army exercise starts in Carinthia.
The largest exercise of the Austrian Armed Forces in more than 20 years is also taking place in Carinthia from today: the "Schutzschild 24" exercise.
A total of 7500 soldiers and civilian staff from Austria, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro will be rehearsing for an emergency from today until June 21. Please note: there will also be numerous road traffic restrictions here.
Traffic jams, delays and co.
Around 200 military vehicles will be on the road in the south of Austria alone. Traffic jams and delays are to be expected, especially on the first two days of the exercise, June 10 and 11. "In Carinthia, the areas around the cities of Klagenfurt and St. Veit as well as the A2 Südautobahn are particularly affected," reports the Austrian Armed Forces in advance.
The area of Central and Lower Carinthia with the districts of Wolfsberg, Völkermarkt, St. Veit, Klagenfurt and Klagenfurt-Land is the main scene of the exercise. Do not be disturbed by loud noises: There will also be the use of low-flying military aircraft and landings in the exercise area.
Do not collect ammunition!
Also important: The Austrian Armed Forces also appeal to the public not to collect any ammunition or parts of ammunition and not to touch them, but to report any finds to the nearest police station immediately! Contact point for the population with concerns regarding the major exercise: 0664/ 622 4309
