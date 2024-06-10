This is why tanks are now rolling over Carinthia’s roads

Traffic jams, delays and co.

Around 200 military vehicles will be on the road in the south of Austria alone. Traffic jams and delays are to be expected, especially on the first two days of the exercise, June 10 and 11. "In Carinthia, the areas around the cities of Klagenfurt and St. Veit as well as the A2 Südautobahn are particularly affected," reports the Austrian Armed Forces in advance.