By helicopter to hospital
Leg pierced: Farmer rescued by comrades
A particularly dramatic rescue operation called for the fire departments on Saturday evening in Windigsteig in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya. In this case, the Florianis had to rush to the aid of their own comrade. The 32-year-old had been seriously injured in a work accident on his farm.
A member of the local fire department was in the garden when he suddenly heard distressing screams from afar. He immediately set out to search and found one of his comrades crushed about 300 meters away. The 32-year-old had become trapped between the trailer hitch and the tractor while unhitching a round baler. The hook of the lower link had drilled all the way through the farmer's left leg.
Floriani caught helplessly
Severely injured, the man was simply trapped, tormented by pain and desperately calling for help again and again. Fortunately, the cries were promptly heard by his neighboring comrade. When he finally found the farmer at the scene of the accident, he made an emergency call and immediately began first aid. Three fire departments with a total of 43 men, an emergency doctor, Red Cross paramedics and a rescue helicopter rushed to the scene of the accident.
The firefighter found his comrade trapped between the baler and the tractor around 300 meters away. It was a particularly tragic operation for everyone.
Stefan Mayer, Bezirksfeuerwehrkommando Waidhofen an der Thaya
Bild: BFK Waidhofen/Thaya
First of all, the round baler was secured to prevent it from slipping further, then the comrade was freed from his predicament with "the utmost care and painstakingly detailed work", as Stefan Mayer from the Waidhofen an der Thaya district fire service explains. After around an hour, the seriously injured man was flown to hospital by emergency helicopter.
Dramatic hours for the emergency services
"It was an extremely tragic rescue operation for the emergency services, as it was their own comrade," confirms Mayer. The police and fire department were in action for around 2.5 hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
