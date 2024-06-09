Rangnick’s warning: “… then it will be bitter!”

Clear message at half-time

Rangnick was particularly lacking a willingness to sprint in the first half. "There were far too few actions in which we were on the front foot." For the pressing he demands, the first sprint has to be right. "But there was no first sprint at all. We lacked the basic virtues that characterize our game." His message at the break: "It doesn't work with a little bit. There's no such thing as a little bit pregnant. Either right or not at all - there's no other way with our style of play."