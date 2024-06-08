Martin Kobras:
“Sport was a good school of life for me”
Martin Kobras from Lingenau has hung up his goalkeeper's gloves for good. In an interview with "Krone", he looks back on his career and reveals what he plans for the time after soccer.
"Krone":Martin Kobras, you will be 38 years old in a few days (June 19) and are ending your career. Will Saturday really be your last time on the pitch for Rotenberg?
Martin Kobras: Probably not. I think I'll certainly have to step in at FC Rotenberg one or two times if there's a need. And I'll stay with the club as goalkeeping coach anyway.
When you look back on the 32 years of your career, what is your summary?
I fulfilled a childhood dream with my professional career. I was able to turn my hobby into a profession and got to know a lot of people. Sport taught me how to deal with ups and downs, it was a good school for life.
What were the absolute highlights of your long career? There was a lot to celebrate.
First and foremost, promotion to the Bundesliga in 2014, after four seasons of trying in vain to return to the top flight with Altach. And, of course, the eight Europa League qualifiers in 2017.
You joined Altach in the summer of 2009 and played 360 games there. What does the club still mean to you today?
Altach was of course my sporting home for more than twelve years. Even after I moved to Rotenberg, I followed what was going on with great interest. That will remain the case.
Do you still have contact with Altach players?
Hardly any, actually. Philipp Netzer, Lukas Jäger and Louis Mahop are the last ones I still know from my time as a player. I also worked with Sebastian Brandner. There are still one or two loose contacts.
You started studying to be a teacher three years ago, what subjects will you be teaching later?
I'm studying mathematics and history.
Where did your interest in history come from?
I would have studied sport, but that is only possible in Innsbruck. However, as I had already started a family and had two small children, I really wanted to stay in Vorarlberg. That's why I decided to study history alongside mathematics - something I've never regretted.
When was the last time you were a spectator at Altach?
Against BW Linz in February. But I've resolved to watch more games in Altach in the future. I have time to do that now.
You've spent the last few years playing for Rotenberg. An affair of the heart?
Yes, it's just my home club. As you know, the club is the result of a merger between Lingenau and Langenegg and has developed into a showcase project. They now also do great work with young players. I'm proud to have played there!
