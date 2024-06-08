Car confiscated: 19-year-old driving an Audi at 200 km/h

The 19-year-old was 93 km/h over the speed limit, minus the measurement tolerance, and therefore fell under the new, stricter law. "That doesn't happen, you have to do it consciously," says Scherleitner. The young lead-footer stated that he wanted to "quickly pick up" a friend. "The driver's license has been revoked and a report has been made to the Rohrbach district authority, which is now in charge of the proceedings," explains the head of the provincial traffic department. The authorities must now clarify whether the 19-year-old driver is also the owner of the car. If this is the case, the Audi could be put up for auction in an extreme case.