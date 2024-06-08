The situation regarding the deportation of serious criminals

Encouragement within the party

Party leader Andreas Babler, the two provincial governors Peter Kaiser and Hans Peter Doskozil and Lower Austria's provincial party leader Sven Hergovich were quick to respond with approval. "We cannot tolerate anyone carrying out knife attacks on police officers or condoning these acts. These people must be confronted with all possible consequences of the rule of law, including severe prison sentences and even deportation," added Babler, who, as mayor of Traiskirchen, frequently criticized the federal government for its asylum policy and campaigned for humane treatment of refugees, including in his city's initial reception center.