After the SPÖ proposal
The situation regarding the deportation of serious criminals
On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) moved forward with the announcement that serious criminals from Syria and Afghanistan would be deported to their home countries. The SPÖ followed suit in the person of Philip Kucher. The SPÖ party leader quickly received a lot of support within the party. Those who are still skeptical and why implementation is also likely to be a problem.
"Anyone who commits or glorifies murder and terrorism is not a refugee, but was a reason for flight for many people who hoped for protection from such violent people in our country," Philip Kucher made clear on ORF on Thursday evening. A statement for which there was already much applause from the red ranks the morning after.
Encouragement within the party
Party leader Andreas Babler, the two provincial governors Peter Kaiser and Hans Peter Doskozil and Lower Austria's provincial party leader Sven Hergovich were quick to respond with approval. "We cannot tolerate anyone carrying out knife attacks on police officers or condoning these acts. These people must be confronted with all possible consequences of the rule of law, including severe prison sentences and even deportation," added Babler, who, as mayor of Traiskirchen, frequently criticized the federal government for its asylum policy and campaigned for humane treatment of refugees, including in his city's initial reception center.
The powerful mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, also stated in response to an inquiry from Krone about Kucher's initiative that everyone in the SPÖ held the "same position". However, there are also concerns within the Social Democrats, at least with regard to the implementation and legality of such deportations.
