Mother as witness
Father allegedly abused his own son
A 38-year-old man from Oberland is currently facing serious allegations at Feldkirch Regional Court: He is alleged to have sexually assaulted his son several times. The mother's statements are shocking.
The father of two underage boys has been on trial at the Feldkirch Regional Court since Friday. According to the indictment, the previously untainted man allegedly sexually abused his older son between the ages of two and four - and photographed the acts. This is why the 38-year-old also has to answer for abuse of authority. The man from Oberland has so far pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
However, he is heavily incriminated by the child's mother, who claims to have also witnessed an assault - she had observed it from the terrace. When she then ran into the room, the 38-year-old jumped up and claimed not to have done anything.
However, she had noticed changes in her son's behavior much earlier and suspected sexual abuse: "Once, the child's father took a shower with our son. When the boy came out of the shower, he just looked at the ceiling and didn't want to hear any more bedtime stories."
Aussage der Mutter vor Gericht
On the advice of a therapist, she first kept calm and kept a diary. However, when reading out excerpts from the entries, Judge Silke Sandholzer expressed the suspicion that the child's mother may have unwittingly influenced the victim by asking suggestive questions.
A psychological report commissioned in advance had already certified that the victim was not able to testify due to her young age. The trial was adjourned.
