Precautions taken

Lake Constance residents fear flooding

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 17:33

The weather forecasters have once again predicted a lot of rain for this weekend. The communities around Lake Constance are preparing for high water and further flooding.

Only a few centimetres are missing - then Lake Constance will have reached the five-meter mark. With every centimeter, however, the fear of flooding increases for local residents. To prevent this, the pumps are already running at full speed in most municipalities. Under no circumstances should run-off water back up into the inlets of Lake Constance.

"We are currently at 4.98 meters, from 5.20 meters it gets serious," explained Michael Ritsch, mayor of the state capital Bregenz, on Friday evening. At 5.20 meters, visitors to the Kunsthaus would also get their feet wet.

At 5.20 meters and above, things become critical in Bregenz, says Mayor Michael Ritsch.
At 5.20 meters and above, things become critical in Bregenz, says Mayor Michael Ritsch.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

The head of the city does not expect the 5.20 meters to be reached. "But you never really know with such heavy rainfall events." In any case, appropriate precautions have been taken - all pumps have been set, the lido has been secured and the footbridges along the pipeline have been weighted down.

He is also in constant contact with those responsible at the regional warning center. A meeting is planned for Saturday at the lakeside facilities with State Security Councillor Christian Gantner and Governor Markus Wallner.

Concrete blocks in Hard
Concrete blocks have been erected along the lake in Hard. "At Klein-Venedig, the access road has been filled in so that boat owners can make their vessels weatherproof," Mayor Martin Staudinger told ORF.

In Fußach, boat owners in the "Alte Ache Süd" harbor have been asked to secure their boats, as the power will be turned off as a precaution. Otherwise, the sandbags are ready and the fire departments are on standby.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

