Church "pride"-active
Queer people “have always been an image of God”
It may seem strange at first, but there is also room for queer people in the Catholic Church. And there always has been - at least that's what is emphasized. The church is also involved in the "Pride" month of June - but is also active beyond that.
As is well known, June is Pride Month - and the Catholic Church is also involved: from rainbow flags on church buildings to Pride sprayers. "LGBTIQ* people with their different sexual orientations and gender identities have always been part of the church," emphasizes Franz Harant, Head of Rainbow Pastoral Care Austria.
"Lesbian women, gay men, bisexuals, trans* and inter* people have always been part of God's creation and his image," Harant explains in Kathpress. God does not make mistakes, but differences - "and he loves these differences".
This is precisely why the "visible solidarity, appreciation and acceptance of LGBTIQ* people are all the more gratifying", says the pastor from Linz.
Lesbian women, gay men, bisexuals, trans* and inter* people have always been part of God's creation and his image.
Franz Harant, Leiter der Regenbogenpastoral Österreich
"People still think that LGBTIQ* people have no place in religions," says Andreas Raschke, Chairman of the "Queer Glauben Wien" association. And they want to counter this decisively.
Well, in the beginning the whole thing was a rather hesitant venture on the part of the Catholic Church. And even today, there are always setbacks.
Pope Francis recently spoke of "too much faggotry" in seminaries and then publicly apologized for it.
But last but not least, by saying "yes" to the blessing of same-sex couples, he also officially stood up for this group of believers.
A papal "yes" without backing down
The blessing document "Fiducia supplicans" recognizes "that this way of life exists and that these people want to live and love with God's blessing in a binding way," explains Harant.
Although this is a "yes with restrictions", "this papal yes no longer brings anyone back into the tube". Even if the offensive language of many a minister still needs to change.
Courage for pastoral practice
Since the beginning of his pontificate, Francis has repeatedly given "encouraging signs" that enable pastoral practice in the accompaniment of LGBTIQ* people, "if they want it", says Harant.
The pastor himself will be taking part in "Linzpride" on July 6 in the Upper Austrian capital: "For me, this is a celebration of solidarity."
People still think that LGBTIQ* people have no place in religions. We are countering this.
Andreas Raschke, Vorsitzender des Vereins „Queer Glauben Wien“
"Pride" actively on the move
Other groups such as the Catholic Youth, the Catholic University Youth and the diocesan offices for rainbow pastoral care are also active in the course of various Pride events.
The "Religions for Equality" initiative can also be found at the Vienna Rainbow Parade.
The associations "Queer Glauben" and "EvanQueer" as well as the Methodist, Protestant-Reformed, Evangelical-Lutheran, Baptist, Old Catholic and Roman Catholic churches are also active.
Signs of protest
The commitment is a protest against any kind of discrimination, emphasizes Raschke as "Queer Glauben Wien" chairman. The aim is to promote the acceptance and equality of LGBTIQ* people in religions.
The presence of queer believers at the Rainbow Parade, for example, is an important sign: "Because queer people are also actively involved in their religions and appear there in public," says Raschke according to "Kathpress", but this is still far too little known.
In a nutshell
- Regenbogenpastoral Österreich is the platform of the Forum Beziehung, Ehe und Familie of Katholische Aktion Österreich and the network of queer-sensitive, rainbow pastoral initiatives of the Roman Catholic Church in Austria.
- "Queer Glauben Wien " is an independent, ecumenical association based in the "Türkis Rosa Lila Villa" in Vienna.
- "EvanQueer " is an association of members of the Protestant churches in Austria, including full-time and voluntary staff.
- "Religions for Equality " is an interfaith initiative with Buddhists, Jews and Christians.
Not all in favor
Speaking of which: despite all the openness, there is also headwind and criticism of pastoral attention for LGBTIQ* people. Why is that? Partly out of ignorance, partly out of a lack of understanding, says Harant.
In any case, "Rainbow Pastoral Care Austria" wants to continue on its chosen path: "It's like being on a hike or pilgrimage in different landscapes, on flat and steep terrain, in all weathers," says the priest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.