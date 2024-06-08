Young people build in the countryside
Where 2 kilometers distance quadruple base price
"We are slowly becoming a ghost town": a local councillor points to a growing problem in the countryside with a particular case of a price difference: Namely, there is "urban flight" there too, or rather young people are shifting their choice of building plots away from the big cities to cheaper neighboring communities.
It seems clear that geographical location is a decisive factor when it comes to property prices. In one specific case in Mistelbach, however, financial abysses are opening up: "You pay 80 euros per square meter for building plots in the neighbouring municipality of Wilfersdorf. In our cadastral municipality of Kettlasbrunn, however, the district capital is now charging almost 320 euros for a housing estate," says Martin Schreibvogel, the local SPÖ chairman.
The reason for this is apparently the municipal border that runs between them - the actual distance is only two kilometers.
"Countermeasures are needed, otherwise we will become a ghost town"
"I'm not surprised that we are slowly degenerating into a retirement town. Young people can't afford such costs and are building elsewhere," says Martin Schreibvogel, who also sits on Mistelbach's municipal council. He brings another cost difference into play: "Many municipalities around the district capital only charge a minimum contribution for development in order to save their towns from extinction - while the opposition is apparently of the opinion that every cent should be charged to the developers."
Head of town wants "more fairness" in development prices
This is where Mistelbach's ÖVP mayor Erich Stubenvoll intervenes: "Apart from the higher basic price in cities, the infrastructure also plays a role. But there are also factors such as flood protection, which are necessary for the development of some sites. My view is that these costs should not be borne by the general public with higher charges." The political groups have now agreed to hold a clarifying discussion on Monday.
