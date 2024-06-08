Where 2 kilometers distance quadruple base price

"Countermeasures are needed, otherwise we will become a ghost town"

"I'm not surprised that we are slowly degenerating into a retirement town. Young people can't afford such costs and are building elsewhere," says Martin Schreibvogel, who also sits on Mistelbach's municipal council. He brings another cost difference into play: "Many municipalities around the district capital only charge a minimum contribution for development in order to save their towns from extinction - while the opposition is apparently of the opinion that every cent should be charged to the developers."