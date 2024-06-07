Bregenz
Automatically saved design
A real summer highlight: superstar Anne Imhof invites you into her intense emotional world at Kunsthaus Bregenz.
The international art world is currently looking to Bregenz. Anne Imhof, one of Germany's most important contemporary artists, has taken over the Kunsthaus here. In the truest and best sense of the word: with "Wish You Were Gay", Imhof transforms the entire building in a way that has never been seen before - and turns it into a multi-storey portrait of her emotional life.
Great physical strength
Anne Imhof is actually known for her performance art, but in Bregenz she does without it. "Instead, she has made massive interventions in the space," explains Kunsthaus Director Thomas D. Trummer. Among other things with "crowd barriers", which are familiar from major events - and which now create very unusual visual axes here. "A huge physical force emanates from the rooms," says Trummer. "An attraction that contains a great deal of beauty, but also fear and the overwhelming are palpable. She brings her whole emotional world here, wants us to experience and feel it intensely."
As always, all of Imhof's works were created in close collaboration with her team. "This teamwork, in which everyone gets involved, is something very special. It reminds me a little of Andy Warhol's The Factory," says Trummer. "All the works we are showing are new. In some of them, however, Imhof revisits earlier ones in order to reflect on himself."
About the artist
Anne Imhof was born in Giessen, Germany, in 1978. After attending a convent grammar school, she studied at the Städelschule in Frankfurt am Main, among others. There she was awarded the graduate prize for her final thesis. Imhof achieved her international breakthrough primarily with performance art, including "Angst", an exhibition as an opera at the Kunsthalle Basel. In 2017, she received the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale.
The result is a dystopian soul show between power and vulnerability, with paintings of explosion clouds, blurred people holding their fingers to their heads like a gun - bathed in red light and haunting sound. "Although there is no performance on display, this is the most performative exhibition to date," says the artist. An art highlight not to be missed this summer!
The exhibition runs until September 22 at Kunsthaus Bregenz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.