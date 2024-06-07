Automatically saved design

Great physical strength

Anne Imhof is actually known for her performance art, but in Bregenz she does without it. "Instead, she has made massive interventions in the space," explains Kunsthaus Director Thomas D. Trummer. Among other things with "crowd barriers", which are familiar from major events - and which now create very unusual visual axes here. "A huge physical force emanates from the rooms," says Trummer. "An attraction that contains a great deal of beauty, but also fear and the overwhelming are palpable. She brings her whole emotional world here, wants us to experience and feel it intensely."