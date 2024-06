Lower Austrians set course for the European Snowplough Championships

While early summer is making a comeback, the snow plow drivers are taking off! At the nationwide competition in Gleisdorf, Styria, four employees from the local road service were among the top twelve. Two of them - Stefan Kapfinger from the Gänserndorf road maintenance department and his colleague Reinhard Pfeiffer from Wolkersdorf - plowed their way to the top. They will now travel to the European Championships in Mending, Germany, together with John Meierhofer, who competed for the association of towns.