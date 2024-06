Rihanna provokes with “I’m retired” shirt

"It's going to be fantastic"

But Rihanna's fans can rest assured. Because: The 36-year-old Grammy award winner confirmed in April that a new album is in the works, even if her stylish shirt might suggest otherwise. "It's going to be fantastic," enthused the singer. She added: "I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and really show where I'm at."