Fire department rescued residents from burning house

It was a close call: at around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, the fire department received a report that there was a fire in a block of flats in Mäder. When the emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire, thick clouds of smoke were already billowing from the upper floor. In addition, a person who had saved themselves on the balcony called for help. The person was rescued within a few minutes using a ladder from the Götzis fire department, while a breathing apparatus unit searched the building for other occupants.