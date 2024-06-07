Lake tour with a magnificent mountain panorama

The swallowtail is a butterfly from the damselfly family and is one of the most beautiful European butterflies. The insect lives in flower-rich meadows and dry grasslands, but also feels at home in natural gardens - especially if carrots, dill or fennel are grown there. With a wingspan of up to eight centimetres, this migratory butterfly is one of the largest butterflies in Central Europe. In order for the scattered animals to find each other for mating, they like to gather on hilltops for courtship flights. The caterpillars of the swallowtail are around 45 millimetres long and hairless. When fully grown, they are green in color and have black horizontal stripes with yellow or orange spots. If the caterpillars feel threatened, they extend an orange-colored neck fork as a deterrent, which emits a scent that repels ants, for example. In Austria, the swallowtail is considered an endangered species.