LIVE: Germany against Greece from 8.45pm

Greece missed out on the European Championship

The Greeks narrowly missed out on taking part in the European Championship in Germany. In the decisive play-off match against Georgia, they lost on penalties. The DFB team has won six of the nine matches so far, with three ending in draws. The last meeting was twelve years ago: in the 2012 European Championship quarter-finals, the German team won 4:2 in Gdansk with goals from Philipp Lahm, Sami Khedira, Miroslav Klose and Marco Reus.