ÖVP versus FPÖ: Fierce dispute over combustion engine phase-out

Several car manufacturers want to phase out before 2035

Several car manufacturers have already announced their intention to phase out combustion engine technology before 2035. Within the automotive industry, BMW is considered to be an advocate of the combustion engine, although the Bavarians are also quite successful with their electric vehicles and are constantly expanding their model range. The BMW plant in Steyr, Upper Austria, is also undergoing a transformation towards e-mobility, even though the vast majority of its business is still based on combustion engines.