Daring to be bolder
“Using artificial intelligence as an opportunity”
Bettina Binder has made it onto the shortlist for "Germany's Next Speaker Star" and is now competing for the coveted title. The 38-year-old therefore has the chance to win the coveted prize, which honors people who move and inspire the masses with their messages.
With more than two decades of experience in the digital and communications industry, she has already experienced a lot, but has never lost her passion for motivating people. This dedication has now paid off, as the management consultant and communications expert from Vienna is in the final selection of "Germany's Next Speaker Star". This prestigious competition is organized by the Speaker Stars Alliance in cooperation with the German Speakers Association (GSA) and the 5 Sterne Redner Agentur. The aim is to find and promote the best German-speaking speaker talent.
No fear of new technology
The message with which the Viennese is entering the competition is that artificial intelligence is not a threat, but should be seen as an opportunity for professional and personal growth. "It should make everyday working life easier, more efficient and more successful and create more time for the really important things," says the 38-year-old from Vienna.
"AI is one of the big game changers in a world where time is becoming increasingly important"
Bettina Binder
Bettina Binder sees enormous potential for the world of work in artificial intelligence. "Artificial intelligence can take over routine tasks and free up people for creative and strategic activities. It makes it possible to optimize processes and increase efficiency, which ultimately leads to better results." She explains how this can work in practice in her application video (see video below).
Final in Offenbach, Germany
In the online voting, which runs until June 16, the Viennese is now aiming to be selected as one of the 20 best German-speaking speakers. These will then take to the stage in Offenbach, Germany, on August 10 and present their speech live in front of an audience and a jury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
