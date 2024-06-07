“Using artificial intelligence as an opportunity”

With more than two decades of experience in the digital and communications industry, she has already experienced a lot, but has never lost her passion for motivating people. This dedication has now paid off, as the management consultant and communications expert from Vienna is in the final selection of "Germany's Next Speaker Star". This prestigious competition is organized by the Speaker Stars Alliance in cooperation with the German Speakers Association (GSA) and the 5 Sterne Redner Agentur. The aim is to find and promote the best German-speaking speaker talent.