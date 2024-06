Young generation wants more job security

What makes an employer attractive to young people today? A new study by IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems has investigated precisely this question. The answer: job security. For Generation Z - those born between 1998 and 2012 - this is sometimes the most important thing. This does not mean working for the same company until retirement. Respondents want to work in a long-term stable industry without having to retrain frequently. However, job security is also understood to mean the opportunity to complete extra-occupational training with the support of the employer.