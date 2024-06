“The Devil’s Bathroom” tops the film awards

The productions that were honored yesterday, Wednesday, at the Austrian Film Awards in Vienna look deep into the Austrian soul. The winner of the evening was "Des Teufels Bad" (producer: Ulrich Seidl), which was honored in eight categories, including "Best Film", "Best Female Lead" for Anja Plaschg and "Best Supporting Female Role" for Maria Hofstätter. The dark film by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala tells the story of female depression and is set in 18th century Upper Austria. Plaschg's performance put her on the local cinema map as the discovery of the year.