Unimaginable surveillance

In general, Putin's health is being monitored to an unimaginable extent, as revealed by an investigation published in the French magazine "Paris Match". For example, his urine and faeces are collected by members of his security service when he travels abroad. The excrement was then packed in special bags and sent to Russia in a special suitcase. Incidentally, rumors to this effect were already doing the rounds in the world's largest country in terms of area long before these results were published ...