Giants against Vikings

The team boss hopes for much more excitement

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 20:00

Graz Giants against the Vienna Vikings - in Austrian football, this is the classic par excellence. On Saturday, the two teams will clash for the second time this season in Eggenberg. The first duel was a clear-cut affair for Vienna. Team boss Max Sommer takes a close look.

comment0 Kommentare

The sting was deep! The Graz footballers were almost put to the sword in their first clash with the Vienna Vikings with a 3:35 defeat. On Saturday (15) there will be a rematch in Eggenberg.

"Giants were caught cold"
"The Giants were caught out cold in the first half. They played well in the second. It actually only ended 0:7," says Max Sommer. The national team coach grew up with the team from Graz. He is now under contract with the Vikings as offensive coach for the ELF team. "But this has nothing to do with the AFL team. We have a different staff, a different board and even our own logo," explains the Graz native.

The Giants led by Sebastian Schrenk (right) were unable to stop the Vikings in the first leg.
The Giants led by Sebastian Schrenk (right) were unable to stop the Vikings in the first leg.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Nevertheless, he follows the domestic league closely. Mostly on video, however, as he is touring Europe at the same time as the Viennese. "It will be interesting to see what conclusions both teams draw from the first half of the last duel. The Giants' offense has to find a way to score points. And the defense, which does a good job of stopping the Viennese." Will it be a closer game this time? "A difficult question that I can't answer. But as a neutral spectator, I'm hoping for an exciting game"

Home court in the play-off is already fixed
That doesn't really have much impact on the standings. "Both the Vikings and we have already secured home court for the play-off. We still want to turn the tables in our home game," says Giants coach Michael Mattingly.

Team coach Max Sommer has a close eye on the domestic AFL.
Team coach Max Sommer has a close eye on the domestic AFL.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

As national team coach, Sommer certainly keeps a close eye on the Graz players. "The Giants have very exciting young players. Valentin Bader, for example, is an up-and-coming talent." But current team players such as Fritz Bleckmann and Jonas Dachs-Wiesinger are also on Sommer's radar.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michael Gratzer
Michael Gratzer
