The team boss hopes for much more excitement

Nevertheless, he follows the domestic league closely. Mostly on video, however, as he is touring Europe at the same time as the Viennese. "It will be interesting to see what conclusions both teams draw from the first half of the last duel. The Giants' offense has to find a way to score points. And the defense, which does a good job of stopping the Viennese." Will it be a closer game this time? "A difficult question that I can't answer. But as a neutral spectator, I'm hoping for an exciting game"