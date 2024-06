Take the cell phones away from Kogler and Rauch!

When I was little and had my whole life ahead of me, instead of celebrating my personal age pyramid, my mother forbade me to watch the cartoon series "The Barbapapas" on TV. She said it was pure childish stupidity. A happy family, a utopia in itself, and then one that could turn into anything. Into tents, guitars, lanterns, shells - or chairs. What an absurdity, not even chairs want to be chairs when people are constantly driving their backsides into their faces. And so, instead of being allowed to watch Barbabapo turn into a tree, I had to go with my mom to the real ones in the park.