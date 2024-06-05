She's 61, he's 34
Demi Moore: Hot affair with singer Joe Jonas?
She's 61, he's 34 - but the chemistry between Demi Moore and Joe Jonas is right. Is this the beginning of the summer romance of the year?
Back in May, Demi Moore and Joe Jonas were photographed together at lunch in the exclusive "Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc" on the fringes of the film festival. The pictures showed that the two simply seem to get on brilliantly.
What's going on there?
Is something going on? After all, both are currently single. Moore was in a relationship with celebrity chef Daniel Humm until the end of 2022, but since then she has preferred to show up at events with her dog "Pilaf" rather than with a man by her side.
Joe Jonas has also been out and about with model Stormi Bree Henley since the end of his marriage to "Game of Thrones" beauty Sophie Turner, but is now said to be single again.
But the two stars, who were joined by Heidi Klum and Nick Jonas that afternoon, are unlikely to have the big summer affair of the year, as an insider has now revealed to Page Six.
No love (yet)!
"Demi and Joe are friends," the insider clarified. "They have mutual acquaintances and have become close." But there are said to be no butterflies in the stomach - at least not yet.
But what isn't may yet be. After all, Demi Moore, who was married to Bruce Willis, who suffered from frontotemporal dementia, from 2005 to 2013, is not averse to younger men. This is proven by her second marriage to Ashton Kutcher (46).
