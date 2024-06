Professional tips: How to save your child a fortune

It makes a big difference to the next generation whether they start their independent life with a solid financial cushion or with nothing, whether youthful sins such as consumer debt are easy to solve or are the basis for future over-indebtedness, whether or not the money for a good - and often expensive - education or whether or not there is already an additional income to start a business. The self-proclaimed "property punk" and author of "The One-Room Millionaire" knows how to do it - and also reveals here how he invests money for his own eight-year-old son.