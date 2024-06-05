Politics Unofficial
A future treaty like a wish to the Christ Child
Innsbruck's new harmony government promises everything the heart desires. However, the announcements must now be followed by action. A look at the contract reveals which areas the state capital will focus on in the coming years.
Innsbruck's new government presented its coalition program on Monday after a delay (allegedly due to illness). Okay: as we all know, good things take time. This government is also affectionately known as "Caprese", as it is made up of the colors white (the party JA - Jetzt Innsbruck), green (the Greens) and red (SPÖ). However, the comparison with the Italian appetizer "Caprese" is a bit of a misnomer, or rather an understatement.
If you look at the almost 100-page "Treaty on the Future", you will see that it is much more than just an appetizer. Rather, it is - at least according to the headlines - a twelve-course meal with fine wine accompaniment.
Housing, families, care, climate...
This contract contains pretty much everything that the hearts of the people of Innsbruck have desired in the past and will probably continue to desire in the future. At least at first glance. The topics range from affordable housing to improvements for families, young people, senior citizens, childcare, care, health, integration, gender diversity, education, childcare, transport, climate, innovation, security, the economy, sport, art, culture, neighborhoods and associations - even the EU and foreign relations are given an entire page.
As is so often the case in life, a second look is more meaningful, even more exciting. On the one hand, the almost 100 pages mentioned at the beginning could be halved, at least in terms of paper, if each page were printed on both sides. But in politics, people like to lay it on thick, and the Innsbruck government is not alone. And 100 always sounds better than 50. We are not talking about the high price of paper here, but of course the question of who should and can pay for all this must be allowed.
Question mark behind financing
There is relatively little information on the financing of large and small projects. The relevant chapter "Finances and investments" comprises just one page. And it states that Innsbruck is in a comparatively solid financial position (compared to?). And literally: "Nevertheless, there is an undisputed need for action and reform, especially with regard to what the city will be facing in the coming years."
Focus on integration and diversity
Topics such as "Integration, diversity" and "Equality, diversity and LGBTIQA+" were given far more space and pages than finances. The last combination of letters stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Asexual plus.
Nevertheless, the bottom line is that this new Innsbruck government will ultimately be judged less by the many headlines and the usual stand-up phrases and much more by its actions. In this respect, it will be interesting to see what actually happens!
