Hard vs Linz – Showdown in the HLA Champions League

Horvat as difference maker, World Cup group for 2025

In the second game in Linz, the top scorer from the opening game was not involved: Ivan Horvat! In the run-up to tomorrow's game, Hard Head Coach Hannes Jon Jonsson says that one of his strongest players will return to the court on Wednesday. "An Ivan Horvat in top form is always a difference-maker," confirms Schildhammer. Linz currently have all the players they need to emerge victorious in a series like this. Away from the excitement of everyday league life, we take a look at Austria's World Cup group for 2025, which was drawn just a few days ago. Ales Pajovic's team have been drawn into an attractive group with France, Qatar and Kuwait. "The way we're currently performing, we can be confident of second place," says our expert. Watch the video to find out more about handball in Austria!