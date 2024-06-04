Handball - The Magazine
Hard vs Linz – Showdown in the HLA Champions League
On Wednesday (starting at 8:15 pm on krone.tv), the HLA Meisterliga will go down to the wire! Alpla HC Hard and HC Linz AG face each other in the third game of the best-of-three series and both teams are dreaming of the title. In "Handball - Das Magazin", presenter Martin Grasl and expert Peter Schildhammer analyze the starting position ahead of the showdown. Psychologically, Linz have an advantage after their home win, Hard have home court in the deciding game on their side.
Horvat as difference maker, World Cup group for 2025
In the second game in Linz, the top scorer from the opening game was not involved: Ivan Horvat! In the run-up to tomorrow's game, Hard Head Coach Hannes Jon Jonsson says that one of his strongest players will return to the court on Wednesday. "An Ivan Horvat in top form is always a difference-maker," confirms Schildhammer. Linz currently have all the players they need to emerge victorious in a series like this. Away from the excitement of everyday league life, we take a look at Austria's World Cup group for 2025, which was drawn just a few days ago. Ales Pajovic's team have been drawn into an attractive group with France, Qatar and Kuwait. "The way we're currently performing, we can be confident of second place," says our expert. Watch the video to find out more about handball in Austria!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.