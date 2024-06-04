Vorteilswelt
Like nine others

City in with a chance of winning the “green” title

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 15:38

In the 2019 climate strategy, the municipal council had already decided on the goal of applying for the title of "European Green Capital Award". Five years later, the time has now come, even though it seems ambitious to want to become the environmental capital as a technology and industrial city with a focus on steel and chemical production.

Linz is determined and is one of nine cities - see graphic below - that have successfully completed the first application phase for the title of "European Green Capital 2026". "Our efforts are a clear signal that we as a city are taking responsibility and actively contributing to tackling climate change," emphasizes SP city leader Klaus Luger. Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger: "With the concepts for climate neutrality and climate adaptation, major milestones have recently been set in climate work, which are now also the basis for the application."

(Bild: Adobe Stock)
The EU Commission will announce the final decision in July, and the 2026 Environmental Capital will be officially chosen in Valencia in October.

Title unlikely for premiere participation
Almost all previous environmental capitals have had to apply several times to actually win the title. If Linz is nevertheless able to win the title on its first attempt, a varied program will be drawn up for 2026.

Climate work in Linz
The Linz Climate Strategy 2019 has created the organizational framework and basis for climate work in Linz. Milestones have already been set: in addition to the "Future Linz" climate change adaptation concept (2023), the "Climate-neutral industrial city of Linz 2040" climate neutrality concept was also adopted in 2024, meaning that these two strategies set the framework for the future development of the city of Linz.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
