Like nine others
City in with a chance of winning the “green” title
In the 2019 climate strategy, the municipal council had already decided on the goal of applying for the title of "European Green Capital Award". Five years later, the time has now come, even though it seems ambitious to want to become the environmental capital as a technology and industrial city with a focus on steel and chemical production.
Linz is determined and is one of nine cities - see graphic below - that have successfully completed the first application phase for the title of "European Green Capital 2026". "Our efforts are a clear signal that we as a city are taking responsibility and actively contributing to tackling climate change," emphasizes SP city leader Klaus Luger. Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger: "With the concepts for climate neutrality and climate adaptation, major milestones have recently been set in climate work, which are now also the basis for the application."
The EU Commission will announce the final decision in July, and the 2026 Environmental Capital will be officially chosen in Valencia in October.
Title unlikely for premiere participation
Almost all previous environmental capitals have had to apply several times to actually win the title. If Linz is nevertheless able to win the title on its first attempt, a varied program will be drawn up for 2026.
Climate work in Linz
The Linz Climate Strategy 2019 has created the organizational framework and basis for climate work in Linz. Milestones have already been set: in addition to the "Future Linz" climate change adaptation concept (2023), the "Climate-neutral industrial city of Linz 2040" climate neutrality concept was also adopted in 2024, meaning that these two strategies set the framework for the future development of the city of Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.