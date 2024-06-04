City in with a chance of winning the “green” title

Linz is determined and is one of nine cities - see graphic below - that have successfully completed the first application phase for the title of "European Green Capital 2026". "Our efforts are a clear signal that we as a city are taking responsibility and actively contributing to tackling climate change," emphasizes SP city leader Klaus Luger. Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger: "With the concepts for climate neutrality and climate adaptation, major milestones have recently been set in climate work, which are now also the basis for the application."