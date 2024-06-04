Vorteilswelt
Talents on the podium

The country’s musician elite won gold medals

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 13:21

992 talented musicians from all over Austria took part in the prima la musica competition in Brixen (South Tyrol), including the 86 regional winners. 26 talents won gold, 21 silver and four bronze! The "Krone" reports about it. Talents talk about what it was like at the Austrian competition.

"Music is passion, I wanted to show that in Brixen. It was simply wonderful," says a delighted Jacqueline Piacentini. The 19-year-old singer from the Gustav Mahler Music School was taking part in the national competition for the first time. She scored points with Brahms (Vergebliches Ständchen) and Home from the musical "Beauty and the Beast", among others. With almost 96 points, she even won the national title. In addition, 19 soloists and seven ensembles won gold.

The standard of the Austrian elite is high
Guitarist Samuele Ogris (17) from the Rosental music school also took home gold. "The standard of musicians from all over Austria is incredibly high. So I'm all the more pleased that I can be right at the front," says Samuele. He is a pupil at the Viktring Music High School and wants to study concert music after his A-levels and community service. His program lasted 20 minutes: "The hours of practice were worth it."

Right at the top: Maximilian Kolloros from the Villach music school scored 97 points and was therefore the national winner - congratulations!
Right at the top: Maximilian Kolloros from the Villach music school scored 97 points and was therefore the national winner - congratulations!
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
National winner Jacqueline Piacentini (Plus Group) enchanted the jury with her singing.
National winner Jacqueline Piacentini (Plus Group) enchanted the jury with her singing.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Gilded guitar sounds Samuele Ogris (17) from the Rosental music school also won gold.
Gilded guitar sounds Samuele Ogris (17) from the Rosental music school also won gold.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Low Brass from Mölltal on the winners' podium - Julian Schmidl, Franz Pucher-Pacher, Leonhard Sacher and Michael Hanser.
Low Brass from Mölltal on the winners' podium - Julian Schmidl, Franz Pucher-Pacher, Leonhard Sacher and Michael Hanser.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Gold, silver, bronze, terrific performances
Among the youngest talents were violinists Lorea Mimura and Nathania Ritt, who also won gold: "Hurray, that was really cool in South Tyrol."

There was also silver for 21 musicians and bronze for four - out of 992 participants from all over Austria. Carinthian Prima la musica organizer Lisa Leitch is proud: "They were great performances. Thanks also to all the parents who made the long journey to South Tyrol with their children."

Honored by the provincial governor
Gernot Ogris, head of the province's music schools, is also delighted: "It's great to see how successful the Carinthian talents are. The standard is high. It's great that you have persevered." The gold, silver and bronze medal winners as well as the seven national winners with the highest number of points will be honored by Governor Peter Kaiser on June 15.

Some of the winners will be heard on June 12 (7.30 pm) in the Minoritensaal Graz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
