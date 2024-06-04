The country’s musician elite won gold medals

The standard of the Austrian elite is high

Guitarist Samuele Ogris (17) from the Rosental music school also took home gold. "The standard of musicians from all over Austria is incredibly high. So I'm all the more pleased that I can be right at the front," says Samuele. He is a pupil at the Viktring Music High School and wants to study concert music after his A-levels and community service. His program lasted 20 minutes: "The hours of practice were worth it."