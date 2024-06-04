Talents on the podium
The country’s musician elite won gold medals
992 talented musicians from all over Austria took part in the prima la musica competition in Brixen (South Tyrol), including the 86 regional winners. 26 talents won gold, 21 silver and four bronze! The "Krone" reports about it. Talents talk about what it was like at the Austrian competition.
"Music is passion, I wanted to show that in Brixen. It was simply wonderful," says a delighted Jacqueline Piacentini. The 19-year-old singer from the Gustav Mahler Music School was taking part in the national competition for the first time. She scored points with Brahms (Vergebliches Ständchen) and Home from the musical "Beauty and the Beast", among others. With almost 96 points, she even won the national title. In addition, 19 soloists and seven ensembles won gold.
The standard of the Austrian elite is high
Guitarist Samuele Ogris (17) from the Rosental music school also took home gold. "The standard of musicians from all over Austria is incredibly high. So I'm all the more pleased that I can be right at the front," says Samuele. He is a pupil at the Viktring Music High School and wants to study concert music after his A-levels and community service. His program lasted 20 minutes: "The hours of practice were worth it."
Gold, silver, bronze, terrific performances
Among the youngest talents were violinists Lorea Mimura and Nathania Ritt, who also won gold: "Hurray, that was really cool in South Tyrol."
There was also silver for 21 musicians and bronze for four - out of 992 participants from all over Austria. Carinthian Prima la musica organizer Lisa Leitch is proud: "They were great performances. Thanks also to all the parents who made the long journey to South Tyrol with their children."
Honored by the provincial governor
Gernot Ogris, head of the province's music schools, is also delighted: "It's great to see how successful the Carinthian talents are. The standard is high. It's great that you have persevered." The gold, silver and bronze medal winners as well as the seven national winners with the highest number of points will be honored by Governor Peter Kaiser on June 15.
Some of the winners will be heard on June 12 (7.30 pm) in the Minoritensaal Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
