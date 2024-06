Ballon d’Or: “Then there’s no way around Kroos”

Kroos, who recently won the Champions League six times, "at least belongs in the tight circle" in Lothar's opinion, as he writes in his Sky column. After all: "He deserves it not only because of his life's work and his titles, but also because of the way he presents himself." Although Kroos "doesn't play as spectacularly as others", he is "a leader and thinker, a leading player who has everything you need for such an award".