Out in Paris! Medvedev fails against De Minaur

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the number two seed at the French Open, easily reached the quarter-finals. The Belarusian defeated the American Emma Navarro 6:2, 6:3 in the round of 16. The Australian Open winner, who is now unbeaten in eleven Grand Slam matches in a row, overwhelmed Navarro above all with her strong baseline play. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan beat Elina Svitolina from Ukraine 6:4, 6:3.