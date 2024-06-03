Verdi in the quarry
Opera hit “Aida” between flames and fountains
Rehearsals begin for Giuseppe Verdi's opera hit in the quarry in St. Margarethen, which will feature many surprises from July 10 - including a giant elephant and XXL sarcophagus!
"We will present many things that have never been seen before in this form and quality, even in the superlative-rich history of opera in the quarry," says director and set designer Thaddeus Strassberger, who will be staging Verdi's opera hit from July 10.
The gigantic stage, on which the tragic love story between the Ethiopian princess Aida and the Egyptian army commander Radames takes place, features all kinds of spectacular details - such as a water show "that has never been seen on this scale in Europe before".
The eye-catcher is a huge sarcophagus, which fits into the rocky landscape of the quarry with millimeter precision and is positioned above the temple complex with the help of huge cranes and is two and a half coaches long.
The secret star of the production, however, is a golden elephant: mobile and full of surprises, it was created using an ingenious wooden box system. Costume designer Giuseppe Palella, who last designed "Turandot" in the quarry, now wants to go one better with "Aida": "The costumes are more elaborate, and we have more and larger stage elements, plus lots of fire effects and, for the first time, water elements - and many more surprises for the audience." Artistic Director Daniel Serafin promises: "Come and be amazed by this 'Aida'!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
