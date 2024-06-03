Petrik: “The human element was always important to me”

Many issues raised

She is looking forward to her farewell - June 23 is her last day as a politician - with composure and without melancholy. Despite being a small opposition party, the Greens have succeeded in introducing many issues: From the concrete implementation of the organic turnaround, which came about thanks to the Greens' initiative, to the amendment of the Spatial Planning Act - which now provides for more soil protection - to the new overall transport strategy, in which regional bus routes and shared cabs can be found thanks to the Greens' groundwork. All these successes were made possible above all by persistence. "It was always important to me to have a human touch, to focus on finding solutions and not to conjure up the problem," says the Green.