Fewer job vacancies
Unemployment rate up only slightly at the end of May
The largest increase in jobseekers by age group was among young people up to the age of 25. Many of them have no more than a compulsory school leaving certificate. AMS boss Bernhard Bereuter is therefore focusing on further training and qualifications.
"Despite the general economic situation, with stagnating economic development, the unemployment rate in Vorarlberg rose only slightly," said AMS regional managing director Bernhard Bereuter on Monday about the current situation on the labor market. The unemployment rate has risen from 5.1 percent in the previous year to 5.4 percent. The number of unemployed rose by 635 to 9792 compared to the previous year. "At 6.9 percent, this is the third-lowest increase in the federal states after Tyrol and Carinthia," analyzes the head of the Vorarlberg AMS.
9792 men and women
were without a job in Vorarlberg at the end of May. The number of jobseekers has risen by 635 people (5.4 percent) compared to May 2023. 412 people are male, 223 female.
The largest group of those registered, around 48 percent, have not completed any training, with no more than a compulsory school leaving certificate. "For this group of people, we have set ourselves the goal of combating unemployment through training and qualifications," explains Bereuter. This would significantly increase the employment opportunities of those with low qualifications. At the same time, this is an important contribution to filling the high number of vacancies for skilled workers.
Vacancies
Most vacancies are in the metal and electrical industry (890), the hotel and catering industry (648), trade (563) and healthcare professions (438). The latter sector was the only one with an increase in vacancies (49). The largest declines were recorded in office occupations (-113).
