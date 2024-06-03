Demand astonishes
Ban nicotine pouches: Much smoke for nothing?
Carinthian parties are arguing about a ban on the advertising and sale of tobacco substitutes. The SPÖ wants to ban nicotine pouches, but at the same time does not oppose the release of cannabis, which causes incomprehension among the FPÖ.
After the provincial parliament in Salzburg decided to ban the purchase, consumption and distribution of nicotine pouches for young people under the age of 18, the SP in Carinthia also wants to increase its focus on tobacco-free substitute products such as nicotine pouches or e-cigarettes with all their tempting flavors - in order to protect young people, according to Provincial Councillor Beate Prettner.
With nicotine pouches in particular, young people tend to consume a dangerous mix of alcohol and pills: "Young people lack this awareness at the moment, as we see time and again." And so the health officer advocates a complete ban on nicotine pouches - calling not only for a ban on advertising, but also a general ban on sales.
No protest against cannabis, but a ban on nicotine pouches?
Naturally, this immediately brings the FPÖ onto the scene, which senses a lot of smoke for nothing. "Although cannabis is a gateway drug for many, SPÖ leader Babler has called for the release of cannabis. However, there was no protest from the health officer against her party leader. Instead, she now wants to ban nicotine pouches. What's next? A ban on alcohol and cigarettes," rages Carinthia's FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer. He immediately adds: "The SPÖ should take better care of the fight against narcotics and drug dealers."
