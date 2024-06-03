Ban nicotine pouches: Much smoke for nothing?

No protest against cannabis, but a ban on nicotine pouches?

Naturally, this immediately brings the FPÖ onto the scene, which senses a lot of smoke for nothing. "Although cannabis is a gateway drug for many, SPÖ leader Babler has called for the release of cannabis. However, there was no protest from the health officer against her party leader. Instead, she now wants to ban nicotine pouches. What's next? A ban on alcohol and cigarettes," rages Carinthia's FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer. He immediately adds: "The SPÖ should take better care of the fight against narcotics and drug dealers."