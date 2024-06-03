With Hohenems
Martin Brenner’s mission is coming to an end
Martin Brenner is on a farewell tour with his Hohenems team in the Westliga. He will soon see his mission with the Steinböcken come to an end; in the new season, the 38-year-old will take up his first professional coaching post at Austria Lustenau.
After an excellent season in the Regionalliga West, VfB Hohenems were ultimately denied the championship title. Austria Salzburg were too strong and consistent, losing once and drawing once against the team from Ems, but still managing to secure first place on the penultimate matchday. As the best amateur club in Vorarlberg, the team from Grafenstadt can still go into the break very satisfied.
Coach Martin Brenner, who took over the team two years ago in the summer, has played a major role in the steady development of the Steinböcke. In his first season with Hohenems, he finished third. At that time behind promoted Bregenz and Bischofshofen. In his second season, Brenner and his team improved once again, finishing in second place. "Now my mission will soon be over," says Brenner, who will move to Austria Lustenau after the final Westliga round at Pinzgau/Saalfelden, where he will take up his first post as a professional coach. "My team has made great progress. And I am now ready for my next step."
New set-up
While coach Brenner leaves the RLW in second place, Wolfurt, Rankweil and Dornbirner SV have to leave the league because they were unable to escape the red zone. However, the clubs are certainly not making the move to the elite league entirely involuntarily, as all three clubs viewed the promotion year as an experiment from the outset. Equipped with a wealth of experience, the return to the Ländle will probably not hurt quite as much.
