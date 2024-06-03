Martin Brenner’s mission is coming to an end

Coach Martin Brenner, who took over the team two years ago in the summer, has played a major role in the steady development of the Steinböcke. In his first season with Hohenems, he finished third. At that time behind promoted Bregenz and Bischofshofen. In his second season, Brenner and his team improved once again, finishing in second place. "Now my mission will soon be over," says Brenner, who will move to Austria Lustenau after the final Westliga round at Pinzgau/Saalfelden, where he will take up his first post as a professional coach. "My team has made great progress. And I am now ready for my next step."