Interior Minister Karner hunted down drug drivers

Specialists in action

Such focus campaigns take place several times a month in all regions of the country. "We have increasingly trained specialists for this in recent years," explains the Minister. In Lower Austria, 370 of these specially trained "drug hunters" are on standby, and each district also has at least one drug pre-test device that is used in the planned squares. "There is a pool of 33 contract doctors for the medical examination of suspects," says Karner. If police officers suspect a driver of drug use, a preliminary test and assessment by a doctor follow. If the doctor confirms the suspicion, a blood test follows - and finally the driver's license is revoked.