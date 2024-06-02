Large amounts of rain: Danube could burst its banks

Tuesday shows a brief improvement

Things look a little better in the eastern mountains and on the northern side of the Alps. As usual, Tuesday will also start with rain in the eastern mountains. Fortunately, this will stop again in the morning. On the northern side of the Alps, it will be briefly sunny - with a "friendly mix of sun and clouds", according to Nikolas Zimmermann from the Austrian Severe Weather Center. Over the western and southern mountains, however, the summer mood will not last long and there will be more showers. Temperatures will rise to 19 to 25 degrees.