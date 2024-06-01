Dams flooded! Flood of the century threatens here

Operations also in Switzerland

In Switzerland, too, heavy rainfall led to numerous floods, landslides and flooded cellars. The flood situation was tense. The Zurich fire department had to respond 200 times by Saturday morning due to water in buildings or flooded streets. In the canton of Thurgau, the police initially registered more than 100 reports of damage. In the canton of St. Gallen, the emergency call center coordinated around 90 fire department operations. Several cellars were also flooded in the canton of Zug.