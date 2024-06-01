Evacuations by helicopter
Dams flooded! Flood of the century threatens here
The flood situation in southern Germany - on the border with Austria - is getting worse and worse! In many communities, a flood of the century is feared. Roads are under water, dam areas are flooded, highways have been partially closed. The first residents have already been rescued by boats and helicopters.
Low pressure system Quirina brings huge amounts of rain from the Mediterranean to Germany. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), an entire month's worth of rain will fall over the next few hours - up to 150 liters per square meter - from Lake Constance via Bavaria to the edges of Thuringia and Saxony in particular!
When do we start talking about a flood of the century?
In some places, there are fears of floods of the century. This is a calculated figure and refers to a flood that is statistically reached or exceeded once every hundred years. As of midday on Saturday, many severe weather warnings are initially valid until Sunday, some into Monday.
Emergency declared in several districts
The DWD is warning of severe weather on Saturday, especially for parts of Bavaria. The highest warning level 4 applies for western Swabia, Oberallgäu and Upper Bavaria, with the districts of Augsburg, Aichach-Friedberg and Günzburg declaring a state of disaster. According to the district administration office in Augsburg, the water levels are expected to continue to rise sharply.
We have to activate and bundle all our forces to help people as best we can. Good luck to everyone!
Klaus Metzger (CSU), Landrat im Landkreis Aichach-Friedberg
People rescued with boats and helicopters
Fischach was hit particularly hard in the district of Augsburg. The entire village here is completely under water and resembles a raging river. Some residents had to be rescued from the flooded area by rescue helicopter. In addition to Bavaria, the neighboring state of Baden-Württemberg has also been severely affected. People were brought to safety here - some by boat.
Residents told to leave their homes voluntarily
In the Swabian district of Unterallgäu, around 150 people were asked to leave their homes voluntarily. In the village of Babenhausen alone, around 100 people were affected, said a spokeswoman for the district administration. Around 1,300 people in Meckenbeuren (Lake Constance district in Baden-Württemberg) had already been advised to leave their homes on Friday evening.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder and his Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann wanted to travel to the Swabian flood area on Saturday.
Injured in car accidents
In Bavaria, the police have already been called out on numerous occasions. According to police reports, several people were injured in car accidents on the Autobahn 9 on Friday as a result of the rain. Cellars and streets were repeatedly flooded. Emergency services and residents living near rivers with rising water levels prepared themselves with sandbags.
10,000 sandbags placed
According to the fire department, a central sandbag storage facility was commissioned in Friedrichhafen on Lake Constance in Baden Württemberg. Around 10,000 sandbags are to be brought there from a neighboring district. Hundreds of firefighters, technical relief workers and the German Red Cross helped.
No easing on Sunday either
According to the DWD, there could be thunderstorms and heavy rain in the area between the Main and Danube rivers on Sunday, extending to the Munich area from midday - with up to 40 liters per square meter in a short period of time.
Operations also in Switzerland
In Switzerland, too, heavy rainfall led to numerous floods, landslides and flooded cellars. The flood situation was tense. The Zurich fire department had to respond 200 times by Saturday morning due to water in buildings or flooded streets. In the canton of Thurgau, the police initially registered more than 100 reports of damage. In the canton of St. Gallen, the emergency call center coordinated around 90 fire department operations. Several cellars were also flooded in the canton of Zug.
