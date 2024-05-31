A new era has begun in Kapfenberg

"We chose Ismail because he not only has extensive tactical knowledge and leadership experience, but also a clear vision for the development of our team and our young talents," said Fuchs. "His previous successes and his experience with young teams make him the ideal choice for our coaching position. We are convinced that he will provide the necessary impetus in Kapfenberg to achieve our goals." Atalan was also positive about his new challenge: "I'm delighted to become part of KSV. The club has great potential and I'm ready to work hard with the players and the whole team. I'm sure we'll have a lot of fun and a successful time next season."