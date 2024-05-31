German partners
A new era has begun in Kapfenberg
Second division club Kapfenberg has a new coach! After a season in which the Falken just made it over the "finish line" in sporting terms, i.e. securing relegation, the course is being set anew at the Falkenhorst.
Economically, Kapfenberg has been fighting for survival for some time now. Long-term president Erwin Fuchs had clear words for the "Krone" newspaper. "It's almost unbearably difficult, but thankfully we've managed to stay in the league - and we're also putting the club on a broader economic footing."
This is where new partners from Germany come into play, who want to build something together with Fuchs in Kapfenberg. Negotiations about a collaboration have been going on for the last few months. Successful. With neo-KSV coach Ismail Atalan, the first, probably most important personnel matter has now been decided.
The 44-year-old once made a name for himself in Germany during his time at Sportfreunde Lotte, when he was promoted to the third division in 2016. In 16/17, he advanced to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup with the underdogs, eliminating Bremen and Leverkusen.
"We chose Ismail because he not only has extensive tactical knowledge and leadership experience, but also a clear vision for the development of our team and our young talents," said Fuchs. "His previous successes and his experience with young teams make him the ideal choice for our coaching position. We are convinced that he will provide the necessary impetus in Kapfenberg to achieve our goals." Atalan was also positive about his new challenge: "I'm delighted to become part of KSV. The club has great potential and I'm ready to work hard with the players and the whole team. I'm sure we'll have a lot of fun and a successful time next season."
From now on, Atalan will give the Falcons wings. With Matthias Puschl (who is also increasingly helping out in the Kapfenberg academy on the coaching staff) and goalkeeper Richard Strebinger, two regular players have already extended their contracts until 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.