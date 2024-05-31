Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

German partners

A new era has begun in Kapfenberg

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 18:27

Second division club Kapfenberg has a new coach! After a season in which the Falken just made it over the "finish line" in sporting terms, i.e. securing relegation, the course is being set anew at the Falkenhorst.

comment0 Kommentare

Economically, Kapfenberg has been fighting for survival for some time now. Long-term president Erwin Fuchs had clear words for the "Krone" newspaper. "It's almost unbearably difficult, but thankfully we've managed to stay in the league - and we're also putting the club on a broader economic footing."

This is where new partners from Germany come into play, who want to build something together with Fuchs in Kapfenberg. Negotiations about a collaboration have been going on for the last few months. Successful. With neo-KSV coach Ismail Atalan, the first, probably most important personnel matter has now been decided.

The 44-year-old once made a name for himself in Germany during his time at Sportfreunde Lotte, when he was promoted to the third division in 2016. In 16/17, he advanced to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup with the underdogs, eliminating Bremen and Leverkusen.

"We chose Ismail because he not only has extensive tactical knowledge and leadership experience, but also a clear vision for the development of our team and our young talents," said Fuchs. "His previous successes and his experience with young teams make him the ideal choice for our coaching position. We are convinced that he will provide the necessary impetus in Kapfenberg to achieve our goals." Atalan was also positive about his new challenge: "I'm delighted to become part of KSV. The club has great potential and I'm ready to work hard with the players and the whole team. I'm sure we'll have a lot of fun and a successful time next season."

From now on, Atalan will give the Falcons wings. With Matthias Puschl (who is also increasingly helping out in the Kapfenberg academy on the coaching staff) and goalkeeper Richard Strebinger, two regular players have already extended their contracts until 2027.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf