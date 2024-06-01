Online applications
ÖBB is looking for new apprentices
With around 60 apprenticeships, the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) in Tyrol offer various technical and commercial apprenticeships. Exciting: An apprenticeship with Matura is possible!
The search for the next generation of railroad workers for the new apprenticeship year at ÖBB in Tyrol is in full swing. 60 apprenticeships are available in various areas. It is not only about technology, but also about commercial training.
Future forwarding clerks, track construction technicians and apprentices in electrical engineering for plant and operating technology are particularly sought after.
Many young female technicians have already made a conscious decision to train with ÖBB. However, the company wants to make further improvements in this area and attract even more young women to the railroads.
Die Österreichischen Bundesbahnen (ÖBB)
Jobs still available in Tyrol, also for girls
Around 650 apprenticeships in 27 different professions are available throughout Austria this year. "The apprenticeships at ÖBB are extremely popular, and many of them have already been filled," says the Federal Railways.
Some positions in Tyrol are still vacant. Apprenticeships are also in demand among young women: "Many young female technicians have already made a conscious decision to train at ÖBB. However, the company wants to continue to improve in this area and attract even more young women to the railroads."
Further information
Information and online application at www.nasicher.at
In addition to training, the company offers "fair pay, sufficient free time, good job prospects and free travel on trains" in Austria. The work also contributes to the promotion of climate protection. The takeover rate after the apprenticeship is 80 percent.
