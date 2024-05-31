Spring is the third extremely warm season in a row

Fruit growers in particular are moaning

The phase of wintry weather in April slowed down plant growth and caused frost damage to grape and apricot crops, for example. In the two months prior to this, the development of the plants was accelerated to such an extent that some had their earliest flowering date since the observation period began in 1946. The apricot blossom was around three weeks ahead of the average from 1991 to 2020, and the apple, lilac and black elderberry blossoms also reached their earliest flowering dates since 1946 this year.