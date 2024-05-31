Misolic: “There’s no reason to be disappointed”

2:6,6:7(2),0:6 was the score after 2:04 hours, but Misolic was not downhearted in the end. "I felt good at the beginning, then unfortunately there was a rain interruption," Misolic recalled. He then failed to take a game in the first set from a 2:1 lead. "I knew that I had to play aggressively against him, otherwise you don't stand a chance against such players. I played great in the second set, made the break to 4:2, was 30:0 up, then unfortunately the re-break came." Misolic saved himself in the "jeu decisif", in which he had no chance. After the tie-break, the match was a one-way street for the South American.