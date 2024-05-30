Nascar team affected
Over and out! Gene Haas closes racing team permanently
After 69 race wins and two title triumphs for the time being - the Nascar team of former racing driver Tony Stewart and manufacturer Gene Haas, who is also the boss of the Haas team in Formula 1, will cease operations at the end of 2024!
"We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of 2024," the team announced on its social media channels.
The team had not taken this step lightly and had thought about it for a long time, but "the sport is incredibly labor-intensive and requires complete dedication.
"... to pass on the torch"!
And it is precisely this dedication that the team owners, after almost 22 years at the highest Nascar level, are unable to muster either personally or commercially to the extent required for successful racing.
Therefore, the time has now come to "pass the torch", according to those responsible at Stewart-Haas Racing.
Nevertheless, the Formula 1 commitment of Haas, which has graced the premier class of motorsport with its US team since 2016, is not said to be in jeopardy.
Thanks in particular to the strong performances of Nico Hülkenberg, the team is currently in 7th place in the constructors' championship. Last year, Haas only finished last out of 10 participating teams ...
