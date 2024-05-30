Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nascar team affected

Over and out! Gene Haas closes racing team permanently

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 21:13

After 69 race wins and two title triumphs for the time being - the Nascar team of former racing driver Tony Stewart and manufacturer Gene Haas, who is also the boss of the Haas team in Formula 1, will cease operations at the end of 2024!

comment0 Kommentare

"We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of 2024," the team announced on its social media channels.

The team had not taken this step lightly and had thought about it for a long time, but "the sport is incredibly labor-intensive and requires complete dedication.

"... to pass on the torch"!
And it is precisely this dedication that the team owners, after almost 22 years at the highest Nascar level, are unable to muster either personally or commercially to the extent required for successful racing.

Therefore, the time has now come to "pass the torch", according to those responsible at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Nevertheless, the Formula 1 commitment of Haas, which has graced the premier class of motorsport with its US team since 2016, is not said to be in jeopardy.

Thanks in particular to the strong performances of Nico Hülkenberg, the team is currently in 7th place in the constructors' championship. Last year, Haas only finished last out of 10 participating teams ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf