Major reform
Rescue service gets a new lease of life
From now on, the state and municipalities in Burgenland will jointly invest in emergency medical care for the population.
The number of rescue missions in Burgenland is increasing year on year. In order to be able to continue to guarantee the quality of care, the Burgenland Rescue Act, which is around 20 years old, was recently re-enacted. It comes into force on July 1 and is accompanied by numerous innovations, as Governor Hans Peter Doskozil revealed in advance when asked by the "Krone" newspaper.
For example, the locations will be defined by the state in future in order to keep the resources available that are required for rapid and comprehensive care for each operational period and region. "In this way, we are improving emergency care and are also equipped for increasing requirements in the future," explains Doskozil.
More information at the end of June
In future, more emergency teams and rescue vehicles will also be on the road. The rescue operations will be financed equally by the municipalities and the state. "The increase in quality can only be achieved through a joint effort with the municipalities, who are also investing in this vital care for people."
Thanks also go to the supporting organizations, said Doskozil. Together with them, the governor intends to present further details on the new law at the end of June.
No two-tier medicine
The restructuring of the ambulance service is part of Doskozil's healthcare offensive, which aims to ensure "a high level of public healthcare for all Burgenlanders" and prevent "two-tier medicine". The package of measures includes making healthcare professions more attractive, building new hospitals and investing in cutting-edge medicine, the deployment of an additional emergency helicopter and - most recently - the plan to build several healthcare centers to compensate for the shortage of specialists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
