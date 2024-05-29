Car plunged into stream, injured occupants trapped

The car was driving on Pillerseestraße in the direction of Waidring on Wednesday. Behind the wheel was a 62-year-old Austrian woman, with her 74-year-old husband next to her. For reasons as yet unknown, the driver drove off the road to the right at around 12 noon. The car then plunged around three meters into the bed of the Grieselbach stream, where it came to rest on the passenger side.