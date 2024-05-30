Parents reacted angrily to the "Krone" article about the discussion surrounding the assumption of costs - bus, admission, instructor - for swimming lessons. "What makes you think that anyone - apart from the parents - would cover the swimming costs? Despite forwarding the relevant decree from the Upper Austrian Education Directorate to the school principals, because they were not even aware of it until November 2023, the parents - and only they - have had to continue to pay the costs since the start of school. This is not even being discussed, as it is a matter of course. The decree is just a piece of paper," said one Linz mom, venting her anger - that would be up to 100 euros per year for one of her children.