Army now in buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt

Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah

According to media reports on Wednesday, three Israeli soldiers were killed when a booby trap exploded in a building in Rafah. The Israeli army only announced on Wednesday that three soldiers from the Nachal infantry brigade had been killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip the previous day. During the operation in the coastal strip, Israeli soldiers went from house to house in search of weapons, among other things. According to the military, many buildings are rigged with deadly booby traps.