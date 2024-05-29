EU lags behind USA, China in AI race

Promote the use of results from AI research more strongly

The auditors recommend that the EU Commission examine the need for an EU-funded instrument for capital support with a focus on innovative SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in the field of AI. In addition, the use of the results of EU-funded AI research should be promoted more strongly. Furthermore, the Court of Auditors recommends "reassessing the EU investment target for AI and agreeing with the Member States how they could contribute to achieving the target".